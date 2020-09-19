Twyford Threatens Manufacturing Future

Phil Twyford’s announcement yesterday that changes government procurement rules puts thousands of jobs at risk and poses a threat to New Zealand manufacturing, National’s Manufacturing spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“Requiring agencies to use building products to use the lowest upfront carbon emissions in the construction of new buildings implies that only wood products will be used,” Mr Bayly says.

“While we agree that we need to reduce emissions, we also need to be able to produce good quality buildings at a competitive price.

“This will do a disservice to companies like NZ Steel, who produce high quality product which is made locally.

“Concrete has been used as a construction material for centuries. One of its key benefits is that concrete walls contain no organic material, so they don’t support the growth of mould and mildew. For larger buildings, structured concrete is a far stronger material and much easier to use.

“We need to be focussing on the cost of building and maintaining that building over its life. Unfortunately, too often the cheapest initial cost is the key driver. Mr Twyford’s announcement only reinforces Labour’s short-term approach.

“During a recession like this, we need a Government that recognises the wider benefits of locally manufactured resilient products. Only a National Government will be able to retain our manufacturing sector and keep people in jobs.”

