ACT Offering Ideas For Two Parties

“It’s tough coming up with policies for two political parties, but we’re up to the challenge,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“National’s new border policy contains some familiar ideas.

“A multi-disciplinary Covid-19 agency, allowing non-government organisations to operate MIQ under a new regulatory framework, using better technology like Bluetooth for contact tracing, and treating countries and travellers according to risk are all ideas ACT has been promoting for some time.

“Last week, National announced new charter schools and tax cuts, both core ACT policies.

“This shows that a centre-right government powered by ACT’s ideas can promote freer, more prosperous New Zealand.”

