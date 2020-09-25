Winston Peters Responsible For Ihumātao

“Winston Peters created the situation at Ihumātao when he made Jacinda Ardern the Prime Minister,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Fletcher’s private property rights would never have been undermined if he hadn’t installed the current government.

“Peters could have promoted one law for all inside Cabinet. Instead, he’s rolled it out three weeks before the election. His comments on Ihumātao today are too little, too late.

“Peters also called me irrelevant, but I’ve achieved more from the backbenches in three years than he’s achieved in three stints in Cabinet.

“Peters has been completely impotent. He condemned his own Government’s response to COVID-19. But he’s one of seven members of the COVID-19 Cabinet Committee and the Deputy Prime Minister.

“It’s unsurprising his ideas haven’t been taken seriously inside the Cabinet. Winston Peters is yesterday’s man. He has spent forty years in Parliament but has no lasting achievements to show for it. New Zealanders don’t trust him because he never keeps his word.”

