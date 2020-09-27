Fork Off With Your Plastics Policy

“Labour’s policy to ban stickers on fruit and plastic knives and forks is nothing more the virtue signalling that will inconvenience New Zealanders,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This is classic Labour Party policy. There will be no problem definition or cost-benefit analysis.

“The Government’s environmental policies have been counterproductive and will actually hurt the planet.

"It banned plastic bags, but the alternatives are worse. It banned oil and gas exploration, and now we’re importing Indonesian coal. The Zero Carbon Act will push emissions overseas.

“What we need is better waste management. The Government’s political response to environmental issues is if in doubt, regulate. However, the solutions to many of our environmental problems are innovation.

“ACT has positive plans for waste minimisation and the environment. Only a party vote for ACT will mean policies that make a difference, not just headlines.”

Our policy can be found here

