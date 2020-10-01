Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Releases Responsible, Costed Fiscal Plan

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour’s fiscal plan for the next term will continue a strong track record of managing the books carefully while putting aside money for dealing with COVID-19 and protecting services like health and education, Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson says.

“Labour’s fiscal plan is responsible, balanced and costed. It makes sure enough money is set aside to handle cost pressures in essential services like health and education, while keeping to the debt reduction track already set out in the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update (PREFU),” Grant Robertson said.

“The PREFU is the core of Labour’s fiscal plan, as it is for any incumbent Government. The books already contain Labour’s planned infrastructure investment of $42 billion over the next four years, a balanced debt reduction plan, and money for additional operating and capital investment over the next four years.

“It is presented in a similar way to the previous incumbent National Government’s fiscal plan in the 2017 election.

“New Zealand, along with the rest of the world, is facing a 1-in-100 year shock due to the impacts of COVID-19. Labour’s plan balances the need to keep debt under control while making sure services like health and education are protected from cuts,” Grant Robertson said.

“The main difference from PREFU is that the plan incorporates the extra revenue raised from a new income tax rate for the top 2% of New Zealanders. This means we can continue to properly fund health and education while keeping a lid on debt.

“Labour’s revenue policy means operating allowances – the money set aside to cover inflation, population changes and new policies – can be increased slightly to $2.625 billion across each of the next four Budgets. The plan keeps the current multi-year capital allowance of $4.8 billion, rising to $7.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.

“Labour’s fiscal plan accounts for policies already announced during the election campaign, and sets aside funding for contingencies and policies that are yet to be announced. As already announced, the extension to the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme, and promise to reintroduce the Training Incentive Allowance, will be funded from the COVID Fund because of these policies’ importance to the recovery from COVID-19. The plan leaves $12.1 billion protected in the COVID Fund.

“Leaving $12.1 billion in the COVID Fund is the right thing to do. It means we are ready to counter the health and economic impacts of another global resurgence, and gives us the ability to support businesses and protect jobs if we need to move Alert Levels in New Zealand.

“A responsible fiscal policy also makes sure enough is set aside to protect the services New Zealanders rely on, like health and education.

“National’s plan doesn’t do this. They’ve left just $814 million next year, and $704 million the year after, to deal with basic cost pressures across the whole Budget. Labour’s plan sets aside double that – and that’s with election commitments being taken into account.

“Putting health services at risk during a global pandemic, or education at risk during an economic recovery as National’s plan does, is the very definition of irresponsible fiscal management.”

“The PREFU forecasts and projections show net debt of 48% of GDP at the end of the projection period, down from a peak of about 56%. In PREFU, the deficit is also reduced from 10% of GDP to less than 1% of GDP as the economy grows.

“We have already committed that if we do not need to spend the remaining money in the COVID Fund then we will not do so. This would mean that debt would decrease faster than projected at PREFU. Labour also expects that as a result of our sustainable economic growth plan the economy will grow faster than the standard projection rate which would also see debt fall faster and operating surpluses return more quickly.

“Even on the PREFU numbers this means New Zealand will continue to have one of the lowest debt positions in the world. Other advanced economies went into COVID-19 with net debt averaging above 80% of GDP, while our careful management of the Government books meant we had less than 20%. In the UK, they’ve just reported net debt has crossed 100%,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 