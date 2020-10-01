Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rt Hon Winston Peters Speech To Business North Harbour

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 1:00 pm
Speech: New Zealand First Party

New Zealand was not doing well before COVID-19 and with COVID-19 New Zealand voters are feeling enormous uncertainty and fear about our economic situation.

New Zealand First understands that.

We think people understand just how difficult the economic recovery is going to be.

With two major contributors to the economy – international tourism and education – moribund, the country faces an enormous challenge to earn as much money as it did pre-Covid.

And let’s not fool ourselves, as necessary as the wage subsidy was, in its absence we’re going to see a dramatic lift in unemployment, predicted to rise to over 7 percent next year, peaking at 7.8 percent in March 2022 in Treasury projections.

More and more New Zealanders are adjusting to living with job insecurity or worse.

The so-called feel good factor of New Zealand supposedly doing better than other countries economically is wearing thin very quickly.

Now don’t get this wrong, we supported the economic approach the coalition has taken in response to Covid.

In fact New Zealand First framed for Labour the philosophy that drove much of what followed in our immediate economic response.

Given the historic uncertainty that the pandemic produced, and with no playbook to guide us, we said that if the coalition erred, it should err on the side of being closer to the First Labour Government’s humanitarian response to the Great Depression than the Fourth Labour Government’s blitzkrieg approach.

The 1935 approach helped the country survive the depression and it set up long term access for housing, employment and necessary welfare. It set the course, also, for policy stability that lasted the next fifty years.

The latter 1984 and 1990 ideologically-driven approach sent people over the cliff with no warning and no support. Thirty-five years on we are still seeing the wreckage through:

· inter-generational welfare;

· the explosion of inequality;

· And a distorted economy that doesn’t give everyone the same chance to succeed or fail on their own terms.

So, we’re proud of our contribution to the initial set of decisions the coalition took to get New Zealanders through the massive shock of lockdowns and collapsed economic activity.

However, we see now that we are not doing as well as we ought.

One piece of economic data that shocked me when the PREFU was published was the 12.2 percent fall in GDP when compared to Australia’s fall of 7.0 percent or Taiwan at -1.4 percent.

The challenge this presents is two-fold.

First, we need to seriously grow our exports and incentivise our exporters to sell more. Never more have we needed to ride their coat-tails so New Zealand First’s economic policy is unashamedly pro-growth and pro-business. It would include:

· An ironclad commitment to ensure there are no increases in personal or business taxes;

· We will offer a tax break for new exports of 20% and an urgent reduction of business taxation to incentivise modernisation, increase productivity and employment;

· New Zealand First will continue to work hard to progress Free Trade Agreements to ensure that NZ exporters can grow in world markets as the global economy recovers;

· We will reduce corporate tax and not forget the R&D tax credit programme, as well as stopping a negative capital gains tax and interfering with all commercial leases;

· An accelerated capital depreciation regime which we think is absolutely necessary to encourage businesses large and small to invest in plant and capital;

· New Zealand First will bring back the 90 Day Work trial to all businesses. That policy is necessary because of the economic conditions we find ourselves in

· We have to give employers and job seekers the best chance to grow;

· We need to make it easier for workers to get out and work in the orchards and the vineyards. New Zealand First will adjust the abatement rate so whilst the work is there New Zealanders can go out and earn. Simply put, we cannot have fruit and produce rotting on the ground;

· Only under New Zealand First will the Provincial Growth Fund continue, targeted to business by industry and sector type, and directly related to training and skills enhancement programmes;

· The PGF will need to take a leading role in promoting local production as we ramp up import substitution and exports. This would also have a focus on supporting climate change initiatives, waste reductions and sustainability;

· Why do we support seeing the PGF continue? Because we say this as a matter of principle, driven by the conviction that the health of our cities rests upon our productive regions succeeding;

· Should by some calamity our cities burn down but our productive regions survive, then our cities will spring up again as if by magic; but destroy our regions, and grass will grow in the streets of every city in the country.

· Having made a commitment to the billion trees programme, New Zealand First believes it is important that the value-add proposition helps grow the timber to build our own homes, and satisfy demand

· We will continue to invest in the value add proposition that has been so lacking in the NZ economy for decades. This will include for example agritech and IT industries.

New Zealand First believes that these policies will mean that New Zealand will recover faster, grow more jobs, and start to pay down debt so that our children are not saddled with the oppressive burden facing them.

The second big economic challenge is to maintain fiscal discipline. New Zealand needs to work smarter. So does the government.

New Zealand First gets quite a bit of flak for occasionally serving as a handbrake.

Well, let me tell you what that handbrake has saved the taxpayer and business from during the past:

· An Independent Climate Change Commission with the statutory independence of the Reserve Bank;

· Nutty yet hugely damaging methane targets for our farmers up until 2030;

· $100 million thrown away in Southland for a ‘Just transition’ to an unclear destination;

· An additional $75 million (over four years), on top of $50 million already doled out indiscriminately to failing media organisations, most of who are foreign-owned;

· Interfering with the law of contracts on ALL commercial leases;

· By pushing Labour hard on coming down Alert Levels faster than was their inclination we saved the country hundreds and millions of dollars in otherwise lost economic activity.

And seeing that we live in a political economy a final warning to you is this:

  • Without New Zealand First, who in a Labour-Greens Government will exercise the necessary fiscal restraint to restore the budget into surplus and begin to pay down the mounting horrendous debt?
  • Without New Zealand First, who can provide a check on the left’s hunger for taxing the life out of the productive workforce? Tax as love? Give us a break.
  • Without New Zealand First, who will prevent an explosion in welfare spending, the expansion of ACC into illness, and a highly likely social insurance mega government reform?
  • Without New Zealand First who will prevent a left government from opening a new wave of Treaty claims out of previously settled ones?
  • Mark these words, that will be the effect of a settlement at Ihumatao, which both Labour and Greens have pledged to do.

New Zealand is facing an historic set of economic challenges, not that you’d know it from coverage of this election campaign.

Be that as it may, New Zealand First is asking you to take out necessary insurance. To grow the economy while maintaining fiscal discipline you need New Zealand First back in government. We have demonstrated over the past three years our competence and our ability to curb Labour and the Green’s worst instincts.

We also say experience is needed now more than ever. Don’t risk your and your children’s future. We say to you today, instead, back your future and we’ll back you.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand First Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The SFO’s Investigation Of New Zealand First

On one level. New Zealand First has been the agent of its own misfortune. The New Zealand First Foundation handling the donations at the centre of the Serious Fraud Office investigation was reportedly (a) authorised by the NZF party’s board and (b)the money was apparently used to finance the party’s activities. Yet the disclosure trail remained opaque. According to its critics, NZF can’t have it both ways: it can’t claim that the foundation and the party were entirely separate legal entities, and then go to court to try and block the SFO from releasing its findings because of the likely impact on the party’s electoral fortunes... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Whether This Election Is Already A Foregone Conclusion

Currently, this election looks like being a no contest. The weekend’s Newshub poll has the centre left enjoying a roughly 57-36% lead over the centre right. Labour is on 50.1% and the Greens 6.5%, while National remains in the dreaded 20s at 29.6% More>>

ALSO:

Serious Fraud Office: Files Charges In Relation To NZ First Foundation Donations

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September. The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Business Leaders’ Confidence Tanks As Top Kiwi CEOs Vent Their Frustrations

The New Zealand Herald’s Mood of the Boardroom 2020 Election Survey has been released with top business leaders saying New Zealand’s Covid-19 recovery is in peril – and they want a decisive role with Government in the country’s future. The annual ... More>>

ALSO:


Poll: Newshub-Reid Research Poll Shows National Rising But Labour Still Governing Alone

With less than three weeks to go, Labour remains in a position where it could govern alone in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll* on 50.1% - down 10.8 percentage points. National has risen slightly to 29.6% (up 4.5 percentage points), but even with the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Taking Action To Reduce Waste And Plastics

Phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics by 2025 Create a $50m Plastics Innovation Fund to develop alternatives Standardise kerbside recycling The Labour Party is taking the next step in removing plastic rubbish from our oceans and environment ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Leaders Debate

Do political debates change voter intentions, and cause voters to switch sides? According to a 2019 Harvard Business School study conducted across 61 elections in nine countries involving 172,000 respondents, the answer would seem to be a resounding ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: The Election Campaign Just Grinds Slowly On And On

With just over three weeks until the General Election, the release of the first major pre-election opinion poll this week confirmed what was already being reported about this year’s campaign. Although the gap between Labour and National has narrowed ... More>>

Electoral Commission: Candidate And Party Lists Released

17 registered political parties and 677 candidates will be contesting the 2020 General Election Nominations have now closed and the Electoral Commission has released the electorate and party list candidates for 2020 online at vote.nz . Advance voting ... More>>

National: Plan To Restore NZ’s Prosperity

National’s Economic and Fiscal Plan carefully balances the need to invest in infrastructure and core public services while also reducing tax pressure on Kiwi families and businesses. National Leader Judith Collins and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith unveiled National’s ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 