SuperGold Card Safe Under National

A National Government will prioritise and enhance the SuperGold Card, National Party Leader Judith Collins says.

National is making this commitment to New Zealand’s senior citizens to commemorate International Older Persons Day today.

“National will direct the Office of Seniors to negotiate enhanced SuperGold card discounts for vision, dental and hearing aids.



“As well as our commitment to the SuperGold Card, National’s tax cuts will deliver an extra $1000 for couples receiving the National Super. We will also maintain the Winter Energy Payment.

“The SuperGold card provides discounts for seniors to enjoy restaurants and cafes across the country. Coupled with our tax stimulus, we will encourage people to get out and support the hospitality sector to recover from the economic crisis.

“Labour has dragged their feet on enhancements to the SuperGold card. They haven’t released any policy and have yet to give a firm commitment to retaining the SuperGold card.

“They even tried to ban the use of chequebooks and move all banking services online earlier this year.



“Seniors have been hit hard by Covid-19, those living in retirement villages have been cut off from families and friends through multiple lockdowns. National will deliver a stronger and smarter border with our Border Protection Agency, which lessens the likelihood of subsequent lockdowns.

“National recognises the importance of our seniors and will give them the support they deserve.”

National will release its full Seniors policy in coming days

© Scoop Media

