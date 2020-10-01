New Zealand First Supports Four Year Parliamentary Term If Public Does

New Zealand First has always supported the concept of a parliamentary four year term provided it is presented in a way where political bias does not affect the result of the public’s wish.

If there was a referendum on this issue it would be bound to fail because every frightened voter on the left of the right winning will vote for a three year term continuing and vice versa.

For there to be a practical outcome in the next midterm parliamentarians would have to agree to a four year term for whichever government won the 2023 election. And then put that as a referendum to the public in the midterm for their final choice

Only by such a constructive approach will the dislike of one or another parties winning a four year term not become the dominant factor.

© Scoop Media

