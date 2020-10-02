ACT’s Economic Policies Prompt Surge With Chinese Voters

“ACT’s popularity with Chinese New Zealanders has continued to surge according to new research, as Chinese New Zealanders focus on economic stimulus and taxation as the major election issues,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT is polling at 14.8 percent with Chinese Kiwis according to Trace Research, up six percent on their August poll. ACT is again by far the biggest gainer in this poll.

“This level of support so close to the polls opening is very encouraging.

“The top three issues for Chinese New Zealanders according to this poll are economic stimulus, taxation and law and order.

“The result reflects ACT’s strong economic plan, we would reduce taxes, support small business owners to get back on their feet, and we’ve led the debate on the health and economic response to Covid-19.

“ACT’s law and order policies to tackle the gangs are also being welcomed by Chinese voters. We’ve provided constructive criticism where necessary and helpful suggestions where possible.

“The research also shows that an overwhelming 82.2 percent of Chinese voters back the End of Life Choice Act.

“It’s encouraging that such a large number of Chinese voters support choice and compassion for terminally ill New Zealanders.

“ACT will continue to work hard to show all New Zealanders our positive policies.”



ACT’s policies can be found here

