RMA Reform: Labour Couldn’t Deliver A Pizza

“Forget fundamental housing reform, Labour couldn’t deliver a pizza to the front door,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“After being opposed to replacing the RMA for years, and the disaster that was KiwiBuild, does anybody really believe a Labour government can get the job done?

“The RMA is the single biggest barrier to development and housing affordability in New Zealand.

“The price of a median section in Auckland has increased by 1000 percent since 1993, while inflation has risen by just 70 percent. Housing costs as a proportion of income have increased massively.

“It’s time for real change on housing.

“ACT has consistently advocated for overhauling the RMA.

“National and ACT had the numbers to do reform between 2008 and 2011 and then again between 2014 and the Northland by-election, but National failed to act.

“Labour was elected to solve the housing crisis, but with even more red tape has made it worse.

“The next government must confront the housing crisis head on. Only a government with a strong ACT can deliver real change.”

© Scoop Media

