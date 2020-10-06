Leaked Email Reveals Chaos In National

A leaked email from National MP Denise Lee which reveals Judith Collins made up on the hoof a policy to review the Auckland Council and labelled it a "highly problematic idea", a "nightmare" and "another working group", shows National are still the chaotic shambles they have been all year and are not fit to govern.

The email reportedly goes on to say Collins’ policy announcement that was unbeknown to the Lee as spokesperson was "incredibly poor form and displays a shockingly bad example of poor culture", while another National Party member has reportedly said Collins was consistently "making up policy on the hoof" and creating division in the Party.

“National are a chaotic shambles that can’t be trusted to run the country at such a critical time in our Covid recovery,” Labour Party Finance Spokesperson Grant Robertson said.

“Yesterday Judith Collins said the policy to review Auckland Council has been worked on for several weeks. According to this leaked email that is untrue and the Party’s spokesperson didn’t seem to know anything about it or support it.

“I challenge Judith Collins to release the policy and evidence it has in fact been worked on for weeks to prove she hasn’t misled New Zealanders. If she can’t then it raises serious questions around the accuracy of her statement.

“This email seems to prove the rumours of a campaign in chaos. National have churned through three leaders in the space of three months, faces an exodus of 19 experienced MPs like Amy Adams, Nikki Kaye and Paula Bennett at the election and according to this email are still infighting.

“National clearly are no longer the party of John Key and Bill English, and their credentials on economic management are shot. They are now a divided party who pose a real threat to our economic recovery if they were elected.

“Judith Collins briefly papered over the cracks in National but this email proves the disunity and chaos we’ve seen all year is still rife within the Party.

“In contrast Labour offers proven leadership, a united party and an economic plan that adds up. National only offers chaos, risk and division.”

