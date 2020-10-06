Greens Lay Down Plan To Ensure Everyone In Dunedin Has What They Need

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson and Green Party Social Development spokesperson Jan Logie will visit Dunedin tomorrow to make the case for the Poverty Action Plan.

“A strong social safety net is a crucial pillar for a thriving community. The Green Party wants an Aotearoa where we all have what we need, and has a plan to get us there,” Marama Davidson said today.

“Too many people in Dunedin are going without, when we have more than enough to go around. It’s time to create a fairer Aotearoa which works for all of us.

“Our Guaranteed Minimum Income would provide everyone outside of full-time paid employment, including students, with $325 per week – plus top ups for those with children, or disabled people.

“The best chance we have of getting this policy across the line is with the strongest possible Green voice working alongside Labour next term.

“Jan and I are really excited to share the Green Party’s vision for a fairer Aotearoa. We look forward to meeting with the Dunedin community.”

© Scoop Media

