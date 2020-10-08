Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

Thursday, 8 October 2020, 9:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister of Finance

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in.

“In New Zealand we went hard and early against this virus because we knew the best economic response is a strong health response. We have one of the most open economies in the world because we set out a plan and stuck to it. We have eliminated our second wave, as others are still grappling to get this virus under control,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“Our clear plan to deal with COVID-19 is being noticed, particularly by global businesses. Our strong and steady COVID response means we’re opening up investment opportunities to support the recovery and rebuild.”

The Bloomberg Media survey of business decision makers shows New Zealand tops a global Market Crisis Management Index due to strong rankings for political stability, the economic recovery, virus control and social resilience. The index scores New Zealand at 238, above second-placed Japan at 204, sixth-placed Australia at 151, ninth-placed UK on 110 and tenth-placed US at 100 – the average index score.

New Zealand is also the top country that executives said they feel confident investing in for their future business, and is the most preferred holiday destination for executives once it is safe to travel.

“Throughout COVID-19 we’ve supported businesses and protected jobs so that we’re in the best position for recovery. The work of all New Zealanders to eliminate COVID-19 when it appears in New Zealand means we have a head start on other economies, and we’re using that to our advantage,” Grant Robertson said.

“The Government has backed the recovery by investing in business tax refunds, R&D credits, supporting small businesses, promoting New Zealand businesses overseas and partnering with industries like our primary sector to plan for a more sustainable future. When the rest of the world is looking at New Zealand and saying ‘that’s the way to do it’, we can have confidence that our response here is worth it.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 