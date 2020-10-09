Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Supporting New Zealand’s Proud Wine Industry

Friday, 9 October 2020, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

A National Government will give New Zealand’s wine industry the tools to continue making a valuable contribution to our economy, National Party Leader Judith Collins and Viticulture spokesperson Stuart Smith say.

“New Zealand wineries produce world-class products, contributing $1.9 billion in export revenue to our economy,” Ms Collins says.

“Our picturesque wineries are world-renowned tourist attractions and provide huge boosts to the local economies of regions like Marlborough, Hawke’s Bay and Central Otago.

“National is focused on growing our way out of this economic crisis. That means giving businesses in the wine industry confidence to continue pushing forward and aiming higher.”

National will:

· Amend the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to support wine tourism

· Pursue trade access with key markets the United Kingdom and the European Union

· Encourage the development of technology and science to support industry growth

· Allow more skilled and seasonal workers to enter New Zealand through managed isolation

· Launch a New Zealand Tourism Festival to support domestic tourism

· Invest $600 million in water storage through the National Infrastructure Bank

“Covid-19 has brought many challenges to our wine industry. The closure of our borders has led to significant workforce shortages and a lack of tourism revenue,” Mr Smith says.

“Our viticulture industry relies on access to skilled and seasonal workers for harvesting, pruning and blending. National will strengthen our border defences so we can safely allow workers into New Zealand.

“We will provide wineries with confidence by lessening their regulatory burden, encouraging more domestic tourism opportunities, and investing in the future with our long-term plan for water infrastructure and storage.

“New Zealand’s wine industry has a proud history of growth that has led to our world-class reputation and standing as the seventh-largest wine exporter in the world. National will support the industry to continue growing despite the challenges of Covid-19.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Debate, And Beyond

It really hasn’t been a good week for Judith Collins to be wheeling out her Little Me impression of Donald Trump, yet the similarities have been striking. There’s been (a) the need to project an image of strength above all else (b) the interruption laden, mockery-laced debating style (c) the making of policy on the hoof (d) the tendency for the rest of the National “team” to learn about new policy after Collins has announced it (e) the lip service to Covid safety precautions amid passionate declarations about the overwhelming need to re-open the economy… And last but not least (f) the repeated, unlikely expressions of religiosity. Unlikely because Trump and Collins had spent most of their lives without ever seeming beforehand to be the natural champions of the religious right... More>>

 

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:

Labour: Faster, Cheaper Planning Laws Will Protect Environment

Labour is committed to delivering better outcomes for our natural and urban environments, and so will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said Labour’s changes will remove complexity and inconsistency, improve environmental outcomes, and reduce costs for all involved.... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 