Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Higher Taxes Inevitable Under Labour

Monday, 12 October 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Protests from Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson do nothing to change the fact that higher taxes are inevitable under Labour, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“Labour’s fiscal pamphlet, which already includes higher income taxes, proposes $2.6 billion of extra spending every year, very high debt levels and never ending deficits.

“History shows, however, that Labour cannot keep to its spending commitments.

“When Labour came to office they said they would increase spending by $2.4 billion in their first Budget and $1.875 billion in each Budget after that. Yet in their first Budget they blew their allowance by $200 million and by their second Budget they had blown it by nearly $2 billion.

“$1.9 billion in new spending in Budget 2019 turned into $3.8 billion. Labour doubled what they said they would spend. This was before Covid-19 came along.

“They’ll do it again, if they get the chance. Today’s $2.6 billion will turn into $5 billion – and they’ll start to run out of money.

“A Government that can’t control its spending will inevitably come after New Zealanders for more tax.

“New Zealanders are right to fear that the Greens’ desire for a wealth tax would give Labour the excuse to come after more Kiwis.

“We need to stop the waste, stimulate the economy with short term tax relief, and trust Kiwis to grow their businesses and create jobs.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:

PM: Auckland Will Move To Level 1 This Week

Jacinda Ardern says all signs point to the Auckland cluster being under control but warns that people need to remain vigilant. More>>

ALSO:


a>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 