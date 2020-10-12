Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Strong Support Among Māori For Green/Labour Government

Monday, 12 October 2020, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Polling from key Māori electorates shows Māori voters want the Greens in Government alongside Labour.

Key points include:

· Tamaki Makaurau – 54% of voters want a Green/Labour Government.

· Te Tai Tonga – 46% of voters want a Green/Labour Government.

· Te Tai Tokerau – 46% of voters want a Green/Labour Government.

· Across all seven Māori electorates, on average, 43.7% of voters want a Green/Labour Government. This represents an overall lead on who Māori wish to be the Government partner to Labour.

Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson said today:

“This term in Government, the Green Party has proven itself to be a responsible and reliable Government partner. The Green Party wants an Aotearoa that upholds self-determination of iwi and hapū, and where the harm of colonisation is acknowledged and put right.

“Our election priorities demonstrate our commitment to improving the lives of Māori in Aotearoa. We want for-Māori, by-Māori solutions – and next term, we will continue to celebrate Māori leadership and champion matauranga Māori.

“It’s really heartening to see such huge support in Māori electorates to have the Greens in Government alongside Labour. It reflects our strong kaupapa Māori policies, and the fact people know we will advocate for Māori at the decision making table.

“It also shows that on the Māori issues where Labour cannot or do not speak up, we will be a voice in the halls of power. This includes on issues like Ihumātao, Oranga Tamariki, and the further arming of police in South Auckland.

“We have really strong Māori candidates on our list, including Teanau Tuiono at number 8, followed by Dr Elizabeth Kerekere. These two would make exceptional MPs – and Teanau would also be the Green Party’s first Pāsefika MP if elected.

“If people want Māori MPs in parliament fighting to do right by tangata whenua, they should support us by giving the Greens their Party Vote.

“We’ve shown we’ll go further and faster than Labour to create a fairer Aotearoa. The more support we get on Election Day, the more chance we’ll have to get our Kaupapa Māori policies across the line.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Robert Patman - The Dig: COVID-19, the Trump Administration, and the 2020 US Election

Trump’s re-election chances depend a lot on voters’ assessment of his COVID-19 management. However, polls indicate his handling of the virus is regarded as highly problematic by many. Why has Trump’s populist administration failed so comprehensively at addressing this critical issue, and instead relied on a campaign of deflection and denial?.. More>>

 

NZ First Foundation: Media Companies Lodge Urgent Appeal Over Name Suppression

Media outlets including RNZ are seeking an urgent appeal over name suppression granted to two people charged in the NZ First Foundation donations case. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Labour Steady, National Down In Latest Poll

Support for Labour is steady on 47 percent, while National has fallen one point to 32 percent in the latest TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll. More>>

ALSO:

Grant Robertson: NZ Tops Bloomberg Business Survey For COVID-19 Response, Future Investment Plans

New Zealand has topped a new Bloomberg Media business survey ranking countries’ COVID-19 responses, and is the country business executives feel most confident to invest in. More>>

ALSO:

Cannabis Referendum: Narrow Support For Legalisation In Latest Poll

Cannabis advocates say a new survey shows the drug could be on track to become legal in the referendum, but a narrow margin makes the outcome uncertain. More>>

ALSO:


Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Four-Year Terms Of Parliament, And On How The US Courts Are Dismantling Democracy

Last week, the issue of four-year parliamentary terms surfaced again. Infuriatingly, it is being discussed purely in terms of its convenience for political parties. They’d get so much more time to enact their policies, free of scrutiny or sanction by voters ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 