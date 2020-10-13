Parliament

Labour Manifesto Prioritises Plan For Recovery

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 3:21 pm
Jacinda Ardern

Labour Leader
MP for Mt Albert

Election manifesto sets COVID recovery plan as top priority in Government

Policy priorities reflect stability, continuity and certainty

Manifesto embeds five key principles of Labour’s COVID plan

People, jobs, infrastructure, small businesses, and global trade and connections established as foundations for next term

Manifesto applies Labour values to health, economic and social response

The Labour Party Manifesto sets the ongoing COVID recovery as the top priority for Government.

“Labour’s manifesto signals that stability, continuity and certainty will continue to shape our plan for the COVID rebuild,” said Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern.

“The manifesto collates and builds on policy announcements made during the campaign and long-term commitments endorsed by Labour’s Policy Council.

“The implementation of much of our economic recovery plan is already underway but the manifesto makes it clear we have much more to do.

“It prioritises people, jobs, infrastructure, small businesses, and global trade and export connections. It commits us to drive forward the COVID recovery plan across all parts of government.

“COVID-19 demonstrated that the health of our people, the health of our economy, and the health of our nation are inter-related. Labour’s manifesto demonstrates that policies must also be inter-connected to make the biggest difference.

“The manifesto recognises that the best strategies for the next three years are the strategies that will endure in the long term as well. Our plan will create much-needed jobs and economic stimulus now while also future-proofing our economy.

“Labour’s manifesto is underpinned by a relentless focus on responsible management of the government’s books and a commitment to keep people safe and protect livelihoods.

“Tough choices and unforeseen events face all governments. Labour’s top priority in Government will be the health and economic wellbeing of the nation,” said Jacinda Ardern.

