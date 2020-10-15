More Evidence Of Broken Promises From Labour

Stats released today show Emergency Housing grants were at record high in the September quarter despite promises from Labour to solve the housing crisis and end homelessness, National’s Social Development spokesperson Louise Upston and Simon O’Connor Social Housing spokesperson say.

“There were 44,581 Emergency Housing Grants handed out in the September quarter, up nearly 6,000 on the previous quarter.

“Under Labour there has been record high numbers of Emergency Housing Grants, as New Zealanders have been unable to afford the rapidly rising rents caused by Labour’s costly regulations and taxes on landlords.” Ms Upston says.

“Under Labour, rents are up $50 a week and the social housing wait list has more than tripled.

“Labour promised in 2017 it would solve the housing crisis and end homelessness. In reality, the housing crisis has got significantly worse under their watch,” Mr O’Connor says.

“House prices are growing at their fastest rate since 2007 - and higher than any time under the last National Government – and rents are up $50 a week. The consequence of Labour’s failed policies is $83 million spent on Emergency Housing Grants in the September quarter and nearly 20,000 families on the social housing wait list.

“Labour has broken its promise to New Zealanders and made the housing crisis in New Zealand far worse. National has a clear plan to undo the housing damage done by Labour and get more New Zealanders into their own home.”

