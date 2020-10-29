Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Epidemiologists Echo ACT’s Covid-19 Plan

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 12:08 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“A group of top epidemiologists has echoed ACT’s call for government to be a referee not a player and to take a risk-proportionate approach on Covid-19,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The group has said we should allow some travellers to isolate at home and move away from a one-size-fits-all approach.

“ACT has been calling for such an approach for months.

“We would recognise the role of government as a referee, not a player, in maximising wellbeing in the face of Covid-19. The role of government should be to set clear rules of the game rather than to be a player itself.

“Isolation is a good example of where the Government has failed to uphold the rules while trying to provide the service itself. While the Government was operating isolation facilities, nobody was responsible for checking dangerously exposed staff were being tested.

“In Taiwan, new arrivals can isolate at alternative facilities. However, they are strictly and electronically monitored. If you breach the rules, you will be severely punished. The Government should be setting the rules for safety and ensuring people meet them rather than trying to do everything itself. It should be focused on enforcing rules that minimise transmission rates so that contact tracing can isolate an outbreak with minimal disruption to people’s overall wellbeing.

“ACT would also recognise that risk varies and manage it accordingly. Taiwan treats different countries – and we should treat different Australian states – with different levels of caution. Similarly, we should manage different types of people differently.

“We need to get Taiwan-smart on Covid-19. The virus isn’t going anywhere and the goal must be to achieve elimination with no more lockdowns.

ACT Covid-19 response plan includes:

• Government as referee, not player: allow arrivals to isolate at alternative facilities, with electronically monitored and strict punishment for rule-breakers
• A risk-weighted response: treat different countries and travellers with different levels of caution.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 