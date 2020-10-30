Government's Response To Preliminary Referendums' Results

Hon Andrew Little

Minister of Justice

Minister of Justice Andrew Little has acknowledged the provisional results of the two referendums voted on in the 2020 General Election.

New Zealanders were asked whether they supported the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, and whether they supported the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force.

On provisional results, the electorate has voted in support of the End of Life Choice referendum, and against the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill becoming law.

The End of Life Choice Act has gone through the parliamentary process and has been given Royal Assent, so it will come into effect 12 months from the final results – on 6 November 2021.

Assisted dying remains illegal in New Zealand until 6 November 2021.The Act will be administered by the Ministry of Health.

The Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill will not be introduced as legislation by the Labour Government this term.

Subject to the release of the final results on 6 November, the incoming government will respect the result of both referendums. This will mean that recreational cannabis use will remain illegal in New Zealand.

Final referendum results are due to be released on Friday 6 November with the official election results.

For more information on the End of Life Choice Act:

www.referendums.govt.nz

