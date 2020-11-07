Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Accessible Pay Equity Measures Come Into Force

Saturday, 7 November 2020, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Jan Tinetti
Minister for Women

Michael Wood
Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Employees in female-dominated occupations now have a clearer pathway to pay equity, with changes to New Zealand’s Equal Pay Act coming into force today, says Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Michael Wood, and Minister for Women Jan Tinetti.

Currently, there are more than 86,000 New Zealanders progressing 15 pay equity claims in education, health and the public sector. In the last term of Government, 23,600 employees have received a pay equity settlement. Pay Equity settlements have seen up to 30 per cent pay increases for claimants.

“The Equal Pay Amendment Act passed unanimously in July, creating an accessible process to work through pay equity claims. This is one of the biggest gains for gender equity in the workplace since the Equal Pay Act 1972,” says Jan Tinetti.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the many workers who do important work but who are not well or fairly paid for it. By working towards pay equity for women and increasing wages, we’re helping everyone to share in the benefits of our economic plan as we recover and rebuild,” says Michael Wood.

“Business New Zealand and the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions worked constructively with Government develop this law, and the unanimous support from Parliament shows how important achieving pay equity is. I want to acknowledge Kristine Bartlett and E Tū for blazing the trail and helping us reach this consensus.

“The new law is a win-win - it establishes an easier and clear process for unions and individual employees to raise a pay equity claim directly with an employer. Employers, employees and unions will negotiate in good faith, with access to mediation and resolution services if dispute resolution support is needed.

“Most people do not want to take their employer to court if they can avoid it. The new process aligns with the bargaining process in the Employment Relations Act 2000, and encourages collaboration and evidence-based decision making to address pay inequity, rather than relying on an adversarial court process,” says Michael Wood.

Jan Tinetti says the changes to the Equal Pay Act are significant for women in Aotearoa, and will impact the lives of those working in some of the lowest-paid occupations.

“Employers already have a duty not to pay people differently on the basis of sex. No one should be paid less just because they work in a female-dominated occupation.

“Achieving pay equity and putting more money in the hands of the lowest paid workers has a significant positive impact on their lives, and is likely to have flow-on benefits to their whānau and the wider community.

“This Government is taking action to ensure women are paid fairly. We are delivering for women by passing pay equity legislation, delivering record pay settlements for female dominated workforces, and closing the gender pay gap with the Action Plan in the public sector,” says Jan Tinetti.

“A modern and more effective system for dealing with pay equity claims is long overdue. We’re going to watch the rollout of this new law closely to make sure it delivers, it’s just one more step in a long journey towards gender equality,” says Michael Wood.

To find out more about pay equity visit employment.govt.nz/pay-equity/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

General Election Full Results: National Lose Two Seats, Labour And Māori Gain One Each

The Electoral Commission has declared the official results for the 2020 General Election and referendums. Party vote - main points National has two fewer seats and Labour and the Māori Party each have one more: The number of seats in Parliament ... More>>

ALSO:


Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:



Referendum Final Results: Results Unchanged, Cannabis 'No' Vote Shrinks

End of Life Choice Referendum The referendum asked the question: 'Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2019 coming into force?' 65.1% Yes 33.7% No 1.2% Informal VOTES NUMBER OF VOTES RECEIVED PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL VOTES Yes 1,893,290 65.1% ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 