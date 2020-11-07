Government Recognises Bill Gosden’s Contribution To New Zealand’s Film Community

“I am saddened to hear of the recent passing of former New Zealand International Film Festival director Bill Gosden and would like to acknowledge the outstanding contribution he made to the film community and culture during his long career,” Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Bill had an excellent eye for cinema, a passion for the content he brought to New Zealand audiences and created a vital platform for diverse and engaging stories and story-tellers.

“Not only was Bill highly respected on the international circuit, he was a champion for New Zealand films and contributed to raising the global reputation of New Zealand filmmaking and audiences.

“I extend my condolences to his whānau and friends. His loss will be felt throughout the cultural industry.”

