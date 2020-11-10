Minister Heads To Flood-hit Napier
Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Minister of Emergency Management Kiri Allan will travel
to Napier this afternoon to meet with frontline staff and
residents affected by the severe weather that hit the area
overnight.
“My thoughts are with the Napier
community as they deal with the damage and disruption that
this deluge has caused, and get ready to knuckle down for a
big clean-up,” Kiri Allan said.
“My colleague and
local MP Stuart Nash is in Napier and I have been in touch
with the Mayor Kirsten Wise to offer the Government’s
support if needed.
“We are receiving regular updates
from the National Emergency Management Agency and the local
Civil Defence team and are ready to step in and help with
the clean-up.
“This year has been a trying one for
everyone. Remember to look out for each other, put safety
first, and listen to the advice of
authorities.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: 22 Short Takes On The US Election
Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>