Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Mourned

Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has noted with sadness the passing of Jim Marurai, who served as Cook Islands Prime Minister between 2004 and 2010.

“Jim Marurai made a significant contribution to his country through a lifetime of service.

“As a teacher and as a politician, he was greatly loved by the communities he served. He will be deeply missed.”

The Minister offered her condolences to Mr Marurai’s family, as well to as the people and government of the Cook Islands.

Te Atua te Aroa, kite kopu tangata e te iti tangata Kūki ‘Āirani.

Moe marie e teia tama Kūki ‘Āirani.

“I offer love and blessings to the family and the people of the Cook Island during this sad time,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

