Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Mourned
Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has noted with
sadness the passing of Jim Marurai, who served as Cook
Islands Prime Minister between 2004 and 2010.
“Jim
Marurai made a significant contribution to his country
through a lifetime of service.
“As a teacher and as
a politician, he was greatly loved by the communities he
served. He will be deeply missed.”
The Minister
offered her condolences to Mr Marurai’s family, as well to
as the people and government of the Cook Islands.
Te
Atua te Aroa, kite kopu tangata e te iti tangata Kūki
‘Āirani.
Moe marie e teia tama Kūki
‘Āirani.
“I offer love and blessings to the
family and the people of the Cook Island during this sad
time,” said Nanaia
Mahuta.
Finally, the long night of Donald Trump’s presidency is over. To date, the courts have been given no cause to conclude that the exhaustively lengthy counts of those mountains of mail ballots was anything other than legal. Stacking the US Supreme Court with sympathetic judges is one thing, but the Trump legal team has yet to furnish the justices with sufficient ammunition to rule not only (a) that the late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin etc were counted after Election Day in violation of state laws, but that (b) these late-arriving ballots would have been in such numbers as to be decisive in the election outcome... More>>