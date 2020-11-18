Royal Commission Report Must Be Made Available Immediately

ACT’s Firearms Reform Spokesperson Nicole McKee is calling on the Government to release the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attacks next week.

“According to the Commissioners, the report has been finished, will be delivered to the Government next week, and no redactions will be necessary.

“The Inquiries Act says the report must be presented to Parliament by the Internal Affairs Minister as soon as possible. If the Government believes the report’s release must be delayed, it should explain why.

“There’s no good reason for the Government to sit on this report over summer. New Zealanders deserve to know as soon as possible how the terrorist was able to obtain a license and firearms and carry out his attacks.

“After being targeted by the Government in the wake of 15 March, firearms owners in particular deserve to see the report.

“Instead of waiting for the findings of the Royal Commission before passing new gun laws, the Government scapegoated the firearms community and rushed reforms through without consultation.

“Firearms reform must now start again based on the findings of the Royal Commission.

“That begins with the most open and transparent government telling us how 15 March happened.”

