New Primary School And Classrooms For 1,200 Students In South Island

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister of Education

Education Minister Chris Hipkins unveiled major school building projects across the South Island during a visit to Waimea College in Nelson today.

It’s part of the Government’s latest investment of $164 million to build new classrooms and upgrade schools around the country.

“Investments like this gives the construction industry certainty of the pipeline of work ahead and supports local businesses and trades people,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Of the $32 million announced today, $20 million will be for a brand new primary school in Rolleston East.

“More and more families are choosing to move to Rolleston post the earthquakes. It’s one of the fastest growing areas in the country.”

Since 2010, four new primary schools and a secondary school have been established to support growing demand in the area.

“$5 million will be used to fund short term classrooms at schools in the South Island facing severe pressure from rapid roll growth.

“The other $7 million will deliver permanent roll growth classrooms at four schools to ensure that schools have the space they need.

“Families rightly expect their children to be able to learn in warm, dry and comfortable classrooms, and we are working hard to make that happen as a major contributor to New Zealand being the best country in the world to bring up a child,” Chris Hipkins said.

Projects announced today include:

· $20 million for a new primary school in Rolleston East (400 student places)

· $5 million for short term classrooms in the South Island (616 student places):

Region School Classrooms Canterbury St Albans School 2 Canterbury Cashmere High School 8 Canterbury West Rolleston Primary School 2 Canterbury Lemonwood Grove School 4 Nelson Nayland College 6 Otago Alexandra School 2 Otago Hawea Flat School 2 Tasman Tasman School 2 Total 28

· $7 million for 11 roll growth classrooms at four schools (242 student places):

o Waimea College - 4 classrooms

o St Martins School – 2 classrooms

o Prebbleton School – 4 classrooms

o Grants Braes School – 1 classroom

Notes:

The $164 million package was announced yesterday. The media release can be found here - https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/huge-investment-new-and-upgraded-classrooms-boost-construction-jobs

The projects announced today are part of the National Education Growth Plan.

