Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

School Sustainability Projects To Help Boost Regional Economies

Friday, 20 November 2020, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Forty one schools from the Far North to Southland will receive funding for projects that will reduce schools’ emissions and save them money, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

This is the second round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund, and work will begin immediately. The first round announced in April supported projects at 53 schools.

Chris Hipkins said the Government is accelerating investment where projects can begin straight away to support local jobs.

“A total investment of around $2.5 million has been allocated to the successful schools in this round, for a total of $5 million across both rounds of the Fund,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These initiatives will reduce carbon emissions and costs for schools across the country.

“For example, at Ladbrooks School* in Halswell, has installed new LED Lighting system, new low-flow tap fittings, a heat pump system to replace old electric hot water cylinders, and more efficient heat pumps to replace electric fan and panel heaters with the Fund.

“At Randwick School* in Lower Hutt where 48 solar panels are being installed, it’s estimated that it will save the school more than $2600 in the first year they’re installed. We expect the school to save more than $65,000 over 25 years. Another example is replacing coal with a wood chip or wood pellet boiler which will typically reduce carbon emissions by more than 95%.

“I’m really impressed to see the variety of projects being funded. As we saw in Round One, solar panels and boiler replacement projects are popular. But we’ve seen plenty of other innovations funded, including rainwater collection, water conservation initiatives, composting and recycling alternatives.

“It was great to see that one of New Zealand’s most isolated schools has been supported through the Fund. Halfmoon Bay School on Rakiura/Stewart Island are installing a series of solar panels and battery storage, which will reduce their dependence on diesel.

“I’d also expect these projects to help build business confidence by providing a pipeline of work for local suppliers and contractors, such as plumbers, gasfitters, electricians and builders,” Chris Hipkins said.

A list of the successful schools in Round Two, as well as information about their projects can be viewed below. Projects at 94 schools have been supported through the Fund across both rounds, and more information about the Fund and a list of schools is available here.

*Ladbrooks School in Halswell and Randwick School in Lower Hutt received funding from the first round of the Sustainability Contestable Fund.

School NameTerritorial AuthorityProject Funded
Baverstock Oaks SchoolAuckland - HowickMultiple Projects
Bayswater SchoolAuckland - Devonport-TakapunaBoiler Replacement
Beach Haven SchoolAuckland - KaipatikiRainwater Tanks
Carew Peel Forest SchoolAshburton DistrictSolar Project
Duntroon SchoolWaitaki DistrictSolar Project
Edendale School (Auckland)Auckland - Albert-EdenBoiler Replacement
Edgecumbe CollegeWhakatane DistrictBoiler Replacement
Foxton Beach SchoolHorowhenua DistrictBoiler Replacement
Freyberg Community SchoolAuckland - Henderson-MasseyBoiler Replacement
Geraldine High SchoolTimaru DistrictLED Replacement
Gisborne Boys' High SchoolGisborne DistrictLED Replacement
Halcombe Primary SchoolManawatu DistrictSolar Project
Halfmoon Bay SchoolSouthland DistrictSolar Project
Hillside Primary SchoolSouthland DistrictSolar Project
Kimbolton SchoolManawatu DistrictComposting/Recycling Initiative
Matipo Road SchoolAuckland - Henderson-MasseyMultiple Projects
Meadowbank SchoolAuckland - OrakeiLED Replacement
Mercer SchoolWaikato DistrictClassroom Fireplace Replacement
Motupipi SchoolTasman DistrictSolar Project
Ngatimoti SchoolTasman DistrictSolar Project
Onewhero Area SchoolWaikato DistrictLED Replacement
Oturu SchoolFar North DistrictComposting/Recycling Initiative
Owairaka District SchoolAuckland - Albert-EdenMultiple Projects
Peria SchoolFar North DistrictSolar Project
Rai Valley Area SchoolMarlborough DistrictSolar Project
Ruahine SchoolTararua DistrictLED Replacement
Sefton SchoolWaimakariri DistrictSolar Project
Stratford Primary SchoolStratford DistrictComposting/Recycling Initiative
Tauranga Girls' CollegeTauranga CityComposting/Recycling Initiative
TKK Motuhake o TawhiuauWhakatane DistrictBoiler Replacement
TKKM o Tamaki Nui A RuaTararua DistrictRainwater Tanks
Tomarata SchoolAuckland - RodneyComposting/Recycling Initiative
Waiau SchoolHurunui DistrictSolar Project
Waikino SchoolHauraki DistrictMultiple Projects
Waimate Main SchoolWaimate DistrictSolar Project
Waituna Creek SchoolWaimate DistrictSolar Project
Weedons SchoolSelwyn DistrictSolar Project
Wesley Primary SchoolAuckland - PuketapapaMultiple Projects
Whakatane IntermediateWhakatane DistrictMultiple Projects
Whangaruru SchoolWhangarei DistrictSolar Project
Woodbury SchoolTimaru DistrictLED Replacement

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 