Green Party Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party Co-leader James Shaw said today.

“There are parents, anti-poverty activists, and environmentalists. Our caucus represents diversity, the honouring of te Tiriti, and gender balance.

“The breadth of skill and energy these Green MPs will bring to their areas of expertise will be of huge benefit to Aotearoa.

“James and I will hold portfolios that pertain to our Ministerial positions. For me that means the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence and Housing. For James that means Climate Change and Environment (Biodiversity)”, Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today.

“Chlöe Swarbrick will keep her key areas of Drug Law Reform and Mental Health, where she successfully progressed positive change last term. She gains Revenue, where she will put forward a good case for progressive economic reform.

“Julie Anne Genter naturally retains Transport, after her excellent work in the Associate Minister of Transport role. She gains Finance, where she’ll be able to put forward a strong green economic plan. She also gains Local Government and Building and Construction – where her planning credentials will shine.

“Jan Logie becomes Musterer, and holds a swathe of portfolios committed to ending inequality in the areas of Child Poverty, Disabilities and Women. Jan has demonstrated over the years an immense ability to bring a team together, and to stand up for our most vulnerable. She will work closely with unions, and our marginalised communities, to improve outcomes for New Zealanders”, James Shaw said.

“Eugenie Sage continues her work to help heal our natural environment with the Conservation, Environment, Forestry, and Oceans and Fisheries portfolios. We have no doubt she will get an immense amount of good work done in this role to protect our natural taonga and papatūānuku.

“Golriz Ghahraman continues her tireless work standing up for human rights both in our justice system, overseas, and for those seeking refuge from war or persecution. She will continue to reform our democratic system so that it is as representative, accessible and transparent as possible.

“Teanau Tuiono brings his unique Pasifika voice to our caucus and gains the Pacific Peoples portfolio. He will focus on the climate impacts of our oceans, and how that relates to our Pacific neighbours. He also brings a much valued regional perspective to the portfolios of Agriculture, Regional Economic Development, and Rural Communities. Additionally, he takes over Security and Intelligence from Golriz”, Marama Davidson said.

“Dr Elizabeth Kerekere brings decades of lived experience, intelligence, grit, and academic research to the Rainbow Communities portfolio, and of course brings the same to the Māori Development and Health portfolios. As an artist she will also bring mana and creativity to the Arts, Culture and Heritage portfolio.

“Ricardo Menendez March will bring his experience as a poverty campaigner and advocate to the Social Development and Employment portfolio, as well as his lived experience to the Immigration portfolio. He has been a very strong advocate on these issues in Aotearoa and we look forward to the fresh perspective he will bring to Parliament.”

