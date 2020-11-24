Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Reports Of Prisoner Abuse Show Need For Prisons Rethink And Independent Oversight

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 10:51 am
Press Release: Green Party

Reports of an asthmatic woman being bombed in her cell with pepper spray, being forced to lie face down on the ground to be fed, and having to show used sanitary items to guards to receive more, shows obscene human rights violations that need addressing, Green Party Corrections and Human Rights spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today.

“The integrity of our justice system depends on upholding basic human rights and helping those convicted of offending to be rehabilitated and reintegrated successfully into our communities. Abuse in our places of detention absolutely undermines this and is unacceptable.

“We have to ask ourselves the question – are prisons working as they should? We already know that the majority of those we imprison already suffer mental illness, brain injury, are from poorer communities, and disproportionately are Māori or Pasifika. Time and again we’ve seen that prisons are not fit for purpose, and people leave them worse off, more traumatised, and more likely to reoffend when they leave. Entire communities are suffering the consequences.

“Prisons should not be a place you go to be tortured. Why on earth are women having to lie face down next to a toilet to receive food? Reports of this show shameful levels of deprivation. What is clear is a massive rethink of our system is required. We must draw upon the extensive research and inquiries that offer alternatives to the failed system of imprisonment.

“In the immediate term, we must establish an Independent Prison Inspectorate. The Inspectorate would take over all the functions currently carried out by the Department of Corrections’ internal complaints process and the role of inspectors of corrections. The Greens reinstated calls for this in 2016, when there were allegations of prisoner abuse.

“Corrections, who are in charge of looking after troubled New Zealanders in often difficult and terse circumstances, behind closed doors, should not be self-regulating and self-evaluating. That is how we get to the point where women are being continually pepper sprayed in small confined spaces because they will not do as they’re told.

“It is time to ensure transparency, accountability and oversight to Corrections, so that human rights are not continually violated”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader’s Speech At Annual General Meeting

Good morning delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge the party president, regional chairs, board members, National Party staff, our MPs, our candidates, and most importantly, you – the delegates, ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

Oranga Tamariki Report: Government Must Transfer Power To Māori - Children's Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for an urgent and significant transformation of Oranga Tamariki - and is telling the government to commit to a transfer of power to Māori. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 