Green Party Welcome Adrian Orr’s Full And Frank Advice On Tax
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 10:55 am
Press Release: Green Party
We welcome Adrian Orr signalling that he will provide
advice to the Finance Minister on fiscal measures, include
tax changes, to cool the housing market, Green Party Finance
spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said today.
“Like
many other experts, he understands that addressing the
housing crisis and growing inequality in this country
ultimately is the Government’s responsibility, and that
tax reform must be a part of this picture, as well as an
increased supply of community and public
housing.
“It is a disservice to New Zealanders not
to use all of the tools in the toolbox to fix this runaway
housing crisis, and that includes taxation.
“When
the Government ruled out a Capital Gains Tax, we weren’t
in the midst of a global pandemic with an economic downturn
and skyrocketing house prices.
“It is time to change
tack and put back on the table things that had been taken
off.
“We are at a crossroads in this country where
we can either watch the inequality gap widen beyond
comprehension, or we can
act.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>