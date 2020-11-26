Government Receives Royal Commission Of Inquiry Report Into The Terrorist Attack On Christchurch Mosques

Minister for Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti has today received the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques, and will table it in Parliament on Tuesday December 8.

“I know this will have been a challenging process for whānau, survivors and witnesses of the terrorist attack and I want to acknowledge their engagement,” Jan Tinetti said.

“I want to thank Commissioners Sir William Young and Jacqui Caine for seeking out and honouring those voices in their report.”

The Inquiries Act 2013 directs that the report must now be presented to the House of Representatives as soon as practicable.

“We will share the report confidentially with families and victims ahead of the public release and work closely with them. It is only right that they have the space and opportunity to privately reflect on the findings. We ask people to respect their privacy during this time,” Jan Tinetti said.

“We will provide additional comment when the report is tabled,” Jan Tinetti said.

Party leaders will receive the report prior to its public release.

