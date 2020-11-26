Government Receives Royal Commission Of Inquiry Report Into The Terrorist Attack On Christchurch Mosques
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Minister for Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti has today
received the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the
Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques, and will table it
in Parliament on Tuesday December 8.
“I know this
will have been a challenging process for whānau, survivors
and witnesses of the terrorist attack and I want to
acknowledge their engagement,” Jan Tinetti
said.
“I want to thank Commissioners Sir William
Young and Jacqui Caine for seeking out and honouring those
voices in their report.”
The Inquiries Act 2013
directs that the report must now be presented to the House
of Representatives as soon as practicable.
“We will
share the report confidentially with families and victims
ahead of the public release and work closely with them. It
is only right that they have the space and opportunity to
privately reflect on the findings. We ask people to respect
their privacy during this time,” Jan Tinetti
said.
“We will provide additional comment when the
report is tabled,” Jan Tinetti said.
Party leaders
will receive the report prior to its public
release.
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>