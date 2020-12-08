Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Royal Commission Of Inquiry Needed Into Whakaari/White Island

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The National Party is calling for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Whakaari/White Island disaster.

“A higher level of inquiry, like a Royal Commission, is usually undertaken after an event where there has been a significant loss of life. Royal Commission of Inquiries were held after both Pike River and the Christchurch Mosque shooting tragedies,” Workplace Relations and Safety spokesperson Scott Simpson says.

“Given the enormity of the disaster, the loss of 22 lives with a further 25 people suffering injuries, it’s highly unusual the Government has not already established a Royal Commission.

“The inquiry undertaken by WorkSafe is a narrow ‘work place’ accident level inquiry as required by regulation.

“Only a full independent inquiry will provide the answers to questions that go beyond those likely to be focused on in the Courts. A review of this level can provide the kind of comprehensive and independent insight into the disaster.

“Just because legal proceedings have been initiated doesn’t mean the Government can’t set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Whakaari White Island disaster.

“It’s bizarre the Prime Minister has effectively rejected the option of a Royal Commission Inquiry.

“We all want to see a thorough investigation for the victims and their families so that we can prevent something like this happening again. A Royal Commission of Inquiry is entirely appropriate for this tragedy.

“We need to take every opportunity to learn from this tragedy, so we can be better prepared with a more effective response, and to ensure such an incident doesn’t happen again. That’s why a Royal Commission of Inquiry is needed.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 