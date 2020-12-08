Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Parliament: Oral Questions - 8 December 2020

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Questions to Ministers

  1. BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?
  2. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she consider the over $4,600 increase in the median annual cost of renting a house since she became Prime Minister and the over 21,000 people on the State house waiting list signs of a housing emergency?
  3. RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What steps does she plan to take this term to continue the welfare overhaul so that everyone in New Zealand can live in dignity?
  4. ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Will he rule out any further changes to income taxes?
  5. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Associate Minister of Education (Māori Education): He aha nga panui kua puta i a ia mo te reo i nga kura?

Translation: What initiatives has he announced for te reo Māori in New Zealand schools?

6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: When he said last week in question time in relation to the COVID-19 Surveillance and Testing Strategy Group report, “I did receive earlier drafts”, how many unique draft versions of the report has his office received, and on what dates were those drafts received?

7. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What progress has been made on the Government’s Vaccine Strategy?

8. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: What actions will the Government take in response to the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques?

9. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What recent reports has she seen regarding the seizure of illicit drugs by the New Zealand Police?

10, DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister for Children: Does he have confidence in the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki following her admission that structural racism is a feature of the care and protection system?

11. IBRAHIM OMER to the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities: What actions has the Government announced to promote social inclusion in New Zealand?

12. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Education: What are his three top priorities as Minister of Education?

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Clerk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Werewolf's Best Music Of 2020

Sure, New Zealand’s pandemic experience hasn’t been anything like the horror show it has been elsewhere. Yet the Covid anxiety levels were still high enough to undermine a lot of the creative resolutions many of us took into lockdown: read that good book, learn Spanish, teach yourself coding etc Most of that didn’t happen. All praise therefore to the remarkable artists who produced such a lot of great work in 2020 despite the virus, and despite the anxiety from losing their ability to tour, and earn a living... More>>


 
 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 