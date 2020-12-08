Parliament: Oral Questions - 8 December 2020

Questions to Ministers

BARBARA EDMONDS to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy? Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Prime Minister: Does she consider the over $4,600 increase in the median annual cost of renting a house since she became Prime Minister and the over 21,000 people on the State house waiting list signs of a housing emergency? RICARDO MENÉNDEZ MARCH to the Minister for Social Development and Employment: What steps does she plan to take this term to continue the welfare overhaul so that everyone in New Zealand can live in dignity? ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister of Finance: Will he rule out any further changes to income taxes? WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Associate Minister of Education (Māori Education): He aha nga panui kua puta i a ia mo te reo i nga kura?

Translation: What initiatives has he announced for te reo Māori in New Zealand schools?

6. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for COVID-19 Response: When he said last week in question time in relation to the COVID-19 Surveillance and Testing Strategy Group report, “I did receive earlier drafts”, how many unique draft versions of the report has his office received, and on what dates were those drafts received?

7. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: What progress has been made on the Government’s Vaccine Strategy?

8. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Prime Minister: What actions will the Government take in response to the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques?

9. GINNY ANDERSEN to the Minister of Police: What recent reports has she seen regarding the seizure of illicit drugs by the New Zealand Police?

10, DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER to the Minister for Children: Does he have confidence in the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki following her admission that structural racism is a feature of the care and protection system?

11. IBRAHIM OMER to the Minister for Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities: What actions has the Government announced to promote social inclusion in New Zealand?

12. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Education: What are his three top priorities as Minister of Education?

© Scoop Media

