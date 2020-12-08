Parliament

Royal Commission Must Lead To Meaningful Change

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The wide-ranging report into the Christchurch terror attack must be treated with the utmost respect, but the recommendations within it must also be properly scrutinised, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“The atrocities committed on March 15, 2019 were the actions of an evil terrorist designed to spread fear and silence those who did not share his world view. But the actions of New Zealanders since then in denouncing him and what he stood for is proof that he failed.

“The Opposition stands ready to work constructively with the Government to ensure sure we learn from this event and make New Zealand a safer place for all five million of us.

“Ultimately, the person responsible is the one serving a life sentence without parole. But it appears certain systems within Government could have, and should have, performed better.

“In principle, we support strengthening the role of our security and intelligence agencies but we must tread carefully to safeguard New Zealanders’ rights and liberties.

“We cannot end up sacrificing our liberal democracy, otherwise we will end up with the sort of New Zealand this terrorist was trying to create.

“It is clear this terrorist should never have had a gun license and we support moves by the police to improve training and firearms licence vetting.

“But more needs to be done to get guns out of the hands of criminals, and National’s proposed Firearms Prohibition Orders are a crucial tool that we need in this fight.

“We have shown that, as a nation, we are not prepared to give into fear, we are not prepared to tolerate extreme hate, and we are not prepared to let anything like the wickedness that took place on March 15 ever happen in New Zealand again.”

Government: Making New Zealand Safer For Everyone

The Government has today announced a raft of initiatives in its response to the recommendations to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Masjidain.
RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

