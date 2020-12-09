Have Your Say On Proposed Increase To Sick Leave

The Holidays (Increasing Sick Leave) Amendment Bill proposes to increase the availability of employer-funded sick leave for employees. It would do this by amending the Holidays Act 1993 to increase the minimum sick leave entitlement from 5 days per year, to 10 days per year.

The Education and Workforce Committee is keen to hear what you think about these proposed changes.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 28 January 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

