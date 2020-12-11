Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

We Have A Can’t-do Government On Travel

Friday, 11 December 2020, 8:53 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“News that a travel bubble with Australia won’t happen until well into next year is a sad but not surprising indictment on the approach Jacinda Ardern has taken to the issue since it was first mooted,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Jacinda Ardern is a can’t do Prime Minister when it comes to developing and trusting systems designed to identify, track and trace an outbreak of Covid-19.

“That’s why she’s clinging to whatever flimsy excuse she can find to avoid opening up travel bubbles with nations that have gotten on top of the virus as well if not better than we have.

“The Government needs to stop being ruled by fear and take a practical approach to managed isolation and quarantine.

“We shouldn’t be isolating people from places that haven’t had Covid-19 for months with the same requirements for people coming from places where the virus is raging.

“New Zealand needs to be a can-do nation that evolves and improves on its response to Covid-19.

“The Prime Minister has instilled an illegitimate sense of fear in much of the population, believing everyone will be satisfied to wait the virus out.

“All of Australia’s state and territory borders are now open to one another and some of our close Pacific neighbours have no Covid-19 whatsoever.

“Medical and scientific experts are saying there is no good reason to keep New Zealand isolated.

“They’ve concluded that with the proper precautions whatever tiny risk there is of the virus spreading can be reasonably managed.

“So what is the Prime Minister waiting for?

“With businesses going broke the Prime Minister should be managing and balancing risks instead of putting it all in the too hard basket.

“There is only so long a large number of businesses can hang in there with just the domestic market to sustain them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:


Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 