Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt’s Lack Of Housing Ideas Leaves Kiwis Cold

Friday, 11 December 2020, 2:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

More and more New Zealanders are feeling helpless as the property ladder is rapidly pulled up in front of them because the Government has no real solutions to the housing crisis.

“Housing Minister Megan Woods needs to take responsibility for the emergency that is unfolding on her watch,” National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“Our most vulnerable are the worst hit. People on lower wages are increasingly spending more than half of their income on rent and it’s, sadly, driving more families onto the social housing waiting list, which has more than tripled in the past three years.”

New data from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand and Tenancy Services New Zealand this week has shown the scale of the housing emergency. Prices have risen a further $24,000 in just the last month.

“Labour promised to fix New Zealand’s housing issues back in 2017, but house prices have increased 41 per cent while they have been in Government,” Ms Willis says.

“There is no urgency from this Government to act. It plans to spend another year delaying reform of the Resource Management Act. That’s not good enough,” Ms Willis says.

“We can’t afford to keep work-shopping. The Government has had three years to work out what it wants to do, it needs to act now.”

National has proposed replacing the RMA with new rules that make it much easier to build houses. We have also proposed five more potential solutions that may help in the short-term:

  1. Strengthen the National Policy Statement on Urban Development: Fast-tracking the rezoning of land and increasing the competitiveness margin will enable intensification and growth.
  2. Remove the Auckland Urban Boundary: This arbitrary line has been found to add $50,000 or more to the average cost of houses in Auckland.
  3. Make Kāinga Ora capital available to community housing providers: The Government could make new community housing projects happen immediately by releasing some of the $9.8 billion currently ring-fenced for future social housing.
  4. Establish a Housing Infrastructure Fund: This will help local councils finance the pipes and roads required to accelerate rezoning of land for Greenfields developments.
  5. Implement new finance models: The Government should work with industry to develop finance models that leverage Accommodation Supplement and Income-Related Rent entitlements to drive new housing development.

“National is ready to work constructively to end this housing crisis. We’re all waiting on the Government to find some motivation.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Royal Commission’s Report Into The Christchurch Mosque Shootings

For an 800 page monster, the Royal Commission report into the Christchurch shootings has proved to be a strangely weightless affair. Everyone – the Police, the PM, the security services – has apologised but (allegedly) no-one did anything wrong. People lost their lives, but no-one appears likely to lose their jobs. Atrocities like this must be prevented in future but - according to the report - nothing could have prevented this tragedy, in that pure luck would have been our best and only hope of detecting the terrorist before he struck. Which raises a question the report didn’t address. Why should we spend well over a hundred million dollars annually on the SIS if (when it matters) the agency can provide the public with a counter-terrorism shield no better than chance..? More>>

 

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Homeownership Rates Lowest In 70 Years - Report

The rate of people who own their own home has hit its lowest point in 70 years, as a grim portrait of the housing crisis is revealed in a report by Stats NZ. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

Monetary Policy And Housing Prices: Reserve Bank's Response To Minister Of Finance

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – has this morning published its detailed response to the letter from the Minister of Finance, Hon Grant Robertson sent on 24 November 2020. A copy of the Bank’s response is available on the Reserve ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 