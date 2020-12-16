Parliament

Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance

Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today.

Dr Nana is currently the Research Director of BERL. He joined BERL as its Senior Economist in 1998, becoming Chief Economist in 2010, before moving to his current role in 2019.

“Dr Nana’s appointment will bolster the Commission’s efforts to deliver on the full breadth of its mandate,” Grant Robertson said.

“I want to ensure that the Commission, like the Government, looks beyond GDP to find its measures of success, and has the wellbeing of current and future generations of New Zealanders front of mind as it generates new knowledge and advice. I also want them to engage with a wide range of New Zealanders as they undertake their work.

“I would like to thank Murray Sherwin for his work leading the commission over the past decade.”

Ganesh Nana said he is excited to take up the position and looks forward to working with other Commission members and staff to focus on a broad perspective on productivity.

“Contributing to a transformation of the economic model and narrative towards one that values people and prioritises our role as kaitiaki o taonga is my kaupapa. This perspective sees the delivery of wellbeing across several dimensions as critical measures of success of any economic model.

“Stepping into the Productivity Commission after more than 20 years at BERL will be a wrench for me and a move to outside my comfort zone. However, this opportunity was not one I could ignore as the challenges facing 21st century Aotearoa become ever more intense.

“The role and nature of the work of the Commission is set to change in light of these pressing challenges. I am committed to ensure the Commission will increasingly contribute to the wider strategic and policy kōrero,” Dr Nana said.

Dr Nana will take up the position from 31 January 2021 for a first term of five years. He will step down from all formal duties at BERL but will remain a shareholder.

In order to avoid any actual or perceived conflicts of interest, the Productivity Commission would not enter into any contracts with BERL while Dr Nana is a Commissioner.

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


