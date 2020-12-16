Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Doesn’t Have A Plan To Pay Down Debt

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today’s Half-Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update confirms Labour has no plan to lift New Zealand out of debt, saddling our future generations with the burden, National’s Finance spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“With Treasury forecasting debt to peak above 50 per cent of GDP, the Government needs to show its plan to pay down this debt. But Finance Minister Grant Robertson hasn’t got one.

“Poor quality spending like KiwiBuild, Fees Free and the ongoing saga with Light Rail, coupled with more borrowing under this Government than any other in our history is leaving a heavy burden for our future generations to bear.

“Grant Roberson’s only plan is higher and more taxes. Already Labour has implemented a new tax, and is considering a further two. But no country has every taxed its way into prosperity.

“Our economic recovery depends on careful and sensible spending. We need to be investing in businesses and quality infrastructure, not more government programmes and increasing costs on businesses.

“It’s critical Labour doesn’t use this crisis as an excuse to ramp up spending on measures that don’t contribute to economic growth or increasing living standards and instead will leave future generations saddled with debt.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 