Vaccine Rollout Raises More Questions Than Answers

While it is good news that New Zealand is working towards a vaccine roll out, Kiwis are still left with more questions than answers, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“We still don’t know if the vaccine agreements New Zealand has entered into are binding and committed, the last thing we want to see is vaccines not reaching us because our contracts aren’t binding.

“There needs to be more detail around the progress on how to store the vaccine, especially for the Pfizer vaccine that needs to be stored in extremely cold temperatures. Freezers haven’t even arrived in the country despite knowing for months they will be needed.

“Kiwis will be rightfully cautious given the Government’s history of rolling out vaccines. Meningitis, measles and the flu have all shown this Government to be hopeless with vaccinations. The Government better step up its game for the Covid-19 vaccine.”

“The process for vaccinating all New Zealanders also raises questions. The Government has rightly said it intends to vaccinate border workers and essential staff first and then move on to the public, but what is the plan for this?

“Those groups that were recommended to get the flu vaccine early this year are the same groups that should be next in line for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It doesn’t seem as though New Zealand really is at the front of the queue for a vaccine like the Government has claimed, given some countries have already started vaccinations.

“Once again the Government has thrown out a nice announcement with not a lot of detail behind it. A vaccine is too important to our economic recovery to get it wrong.”

