Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Jobs For Nature Provides Employment Buffer

Thursday, 17 December 2020, 4:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Work to stop invasive weeds spreading into one of Aotearoa’s most loved national parks is the goal of a new Jobs for Nature project announced by Conservation Minister Kiri Allan today.

Fiordland National Park’s boundary will get a boost against invasive weeds with up to 26 part-time positions available to people in the Te Anau and Southland area, hard hit by the tourism downturn of COVID-19.

Kiri Allan says that it is great to have Jobs for Nature work programmes in Southland starting to come online.

“The Te Anau area has had a doubly challenging year after the February floods temporarily disrupted recreation-based tourism and then COVID-19.

“These jobs will help keep workers in the region by topping up their regular employment or providing part time work to some unemployed people. The work - helping to protect one of New Zealand’s most beautiful spaces is important but difficult mahi,” Kiri Allan says.

Following the successful project application put forward by Environment Southland, the Southern South Island Alliance have allocated $345,000 Jobs for Nature funding annually to the Fiordland Buffer Zone project, providing 12 FTEs (full time equivalent) across the two-year life of the project.

The Buffer Zone project will focus on controlling weeds such as Darwin’s Barberry and Cotoneaster along the 60km boundary line from Manapouri to Te Anau Downs, essentially creating a 1km buffer zone across DOC and Crown land.

The work is highly labour intensive and is best done by teams moving through the bush, cutting stems and applying herbicide gel as they go.

“This is the first project approved through the Southern South Island Alliance and will run over two summers. I look forward to more opportunities being announced as they become available,” Kiri Allan said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 