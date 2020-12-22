Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens: Electricity Market Reforms Needed

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 10:26 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Electricity Authority’s finding that Meridian caused power prices to rise and extra fossil fuels to be burnt shows the need for renewed focus on electricity market reforms, the Green Party said today.

“Power companies were supposed to be on notice to behave responsibly following the previous Government’s Electricity Price Review, but just a few months after that review it looks like Meridian behaved in a way that increased power prices and saw extra fossil fuels being burnt instead of low-cost, clean hydro generation,” Green Party Energy and Resources spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said.

“The Electricity Authority’s finding is damning, and shows that the incentive to maximise private returns to shareholders will not deliver the clean and affordable power we need.

“The Electricity Price Review’s threat of regulation and transparency requirements clearly wasn’t enough. The Government should now be looking seriously at market-making requirements, so that the big power generators must sell some of the power they generate to small retailers at a reasonable price, to improve real competition for consumers. And if that doesn’t work, we need to ask whether it’s time to talk about structural separation again.

“We have a goal as a country for 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and if the big renewables generators are choosing to spill water and let others burn coal and gas instead, that is shocking behaviour that hurts consumers’ wallets and our climate.

“We are all in this together and big, profitable energy companies must do their bit.

“I am sure the Electricity Authority conducted a thorough investigation but the fact is this happened a year ago, so consumers have already paid extra for that power and the coal and gas have already been burnt. Changing the rules about how the market operates needs to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 