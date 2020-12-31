Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM Congratulates New Year Honour Recipients

Thursday, 31 December 2020, 9:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern
Prime Minister
MP for Mt Albert

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New Year 2021 Honours List.

“The past year has been one that few of us could have imagined. In spite of all the things that have tested us, the contributions and achievements of the people honoured today remind us of the amazing Kiwis amongst us,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The list of 154 honour recipients includes two appointments to our highest honour, The Order of New Zealand, and the appointments of three Dames and four Knights.

“Professors Anne Salmond and Mason Durie are rightly recognised for their enormous contributions to New Zealand in many fields, including science and social science across Maori education and health. The country is richer for their contributions,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Juliet Gerrard is rightly recognised for the role she’s played putting science front and centre or our decision making, including during COVID-19. Cindy Kiro has made a huge contribution in ensuring the wellbeing of our country’s children, and Suzanne Snively is a tireless worker for ensuring public and private sector transparency.

“Dave Dobbyn is responsible for some of our most popular Kiwi anthems and has been part of the music industry for five decades. Ian Taylor has propelled New Zealand innovation and expertise onto the world stage, while Pou Temara is a leading authority in Maori language, customary practices and performing arts. David Carter worked for five years as Speaker to ensure our Parliament ran fairly.

Jacinda Ardern also welcomed the recognitions given to Michael Baker, Rodney Jones and Shaun Hendy for their scientific and health contributions during a year dominated by COVID-19.

“I have singled out just some of the many New Zealanders who are recognised today. Overall, a prominent theme for me in this year’s list is that while the work of those honoured has vastly improved life in this country, I think all of them would say the job continues,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Few Things About The Year Gone, And The Year Ahead

In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>


 
 

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 