New Year’s Honours Highlights Outstanding Pacific Leadership Through Challenging Year

Thursday, 31 December 2020, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Aupito William Sio
Minister for Pacific Peoples

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says the New Year’s Honours List 2021 highlights again the outstanding contribution made by Pacific people across Aotearoa.

“We are acknowledging the work of 13 Pacific leaders in the New Year’s Honours, representing a number of sectors including health, education, community, sports, the arts, media and the public sector,” says Aupito William Sio.

“These Pacific recipients have all demonstrated leadership, dedication and tenacity with a heart for Pacific, and each has made a genuine difference that has impacted on the communities they have worked with.

“It’s inspirational for me to see Pacific recipients get recognised for demonstrating such strong and compassionate leadership in key areas vital to Pacific development in Aotearoa. Four recipients stand out for their work in education, Pacific health, community, youth development and in the disability sector.

“Mrs Afamasaga Vaafusuaga Telesia McDonald Alipia has had a long involvement with Pacific early childhood education and has been appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. She was a key part of the Home Interaction Programme for Parents and Youngsters (HIPPY) of which there are now 40 centres nationally and has had a dedicated career in the education sector with particular focus on Pacific specialisation pathways.

“Reverend Elder Tumama Vili has been a strong advocate for the Samoan and wider Pacific community in the South Island region and has been appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the Pacific community.

“He has been involved in the Christchurch community for more than 30 years, including overseeing 11 Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (EFKS) parishes across the southern region, as well as coordinating Pacific Immersion programmes, and promoting positive education and health outcomes for Pacific people and in the wider community.

“Dr Tasileta Teevale has been appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her significant contribution for her research work in Pacific youth health and education, in addition to public health.

She was instrumental in the establishment of the University of Otago’s Pacific Development Office and helped establish Associate Dean Pacific roles in each academic division. Her work continued to advance student leadership by creating Pacific student associations and led research into the enablers and barriers to Pacific student achievement and has advised the public sector through a number of significant forums.

“Ms Theresia Selina Weir’s contribution and service to people with disabilities has been recognised with her award of the Queen’s Service Medal. She has been a key figure in shaping Auckland’s health and disability support system and helped groups who were often overlooked, especially disabled Māori and Pacific women, to gain the confidence to lead and build organisations that have helped their communities.

“This is just a glimpse of the important contributions made by all the Pacific recipients and highlights the considerable role they have played in supporting our Pacific communities,” says Aupito William Sio.

