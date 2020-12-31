New Year Honours List 2021

The Order of New Zealand

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The Order of New Zealand:

ONZ

To be Members of the said Order:

Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Harold Durie, KNZM, of Feilding. For services to New Zealand.

Distinguished Professor Dame Mary Anne Salmond, DBE, of Auckland. For services to New Zealand.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Order of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Professor Juliet Ann Gerrard, of Auckland. For services to science.

Professor Cynthia Alcyion Kiro, of Onerahi. For services to child wellbeing and education.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

The Right Honourable David Cunningham Carter, of Lyttelton. For services as a Member of Parliament and as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr David Joseph Dobbyn, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to music.

Mr Ian Lemuel Taylor, CNZM, of Dunedin. For services to broadcasting, business and the community.

Professor William Te Rangiua Temara, CNZM, of Hamilton. For services to Māori and education.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Professor Stephen Thomas Chambers, of Christchurch. For services to infectious disease research.

Ms Suzanne Eleanor Chetwin, of Wellington. For services to consumer rights.

Dr Annabel Kirsten Finucane, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to health, particularly paediatric heart surgery.

Mr Robert Ian Fyfe, of Auckland. For services to business and tourism.

Dr Stuart Peter Gowland, QSO, of Nelson. For services to health and education.

Mr Michael Jon Hamilton, of Christchurch. For services to marine engineering and business.

Ms Deborah Ann Hockley, MNZM, of Christchurch. For services to cricket.

Distinguished Professor Philippa Lynne Howden-Chapman, QSO, of Wellington. For services to public health.

Mr Albert Archibald Jelley, OBE, of Auckland. For services to athletics and the game of bridge.

Dr David William Kerr, of Christchurch. For services to health and business.

Dr Gerard David McSweeney, QSO, of Haast. For services to conservation.

Professor Emeritus Louise Frances Basford Nicholson, of Auckland. For services to neuroscience and education.

The Honourable Anthony Penrose Randerson, QC, of Auckland. For services to the judiciary.

Distinguished Professor Ian Reginald Reid, of Auckland. For services to medicine.

The Honourable Lynton Laurence Stevens, QC, of Auckland. For services to the judiciary and the community.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Mr Denis William Aitken, JP, of Outram. For services to the dairy industry and the community.

Afamasaga Vaafusuaga Telesia McDonald Alipia, of Auckland. For services to Pacific early childhood education.

Mrs Lisa Joy Allpress, of Whanganui. For services to the racing industry.

Mr Allan Ward Beck, QSM, of Eltham. For services to agricultural aviation and aviation safety.

Mr Donovan Paul Bixley, of Taupo. For services to children's fiction and as an illustrator.

Professor Jonathan George Boston, of Wellington. For services to public and social policy.

Mr Alistair Grant Davis, of Palmerston North. For services to the motor industry, business and sustainability.

Mr Leo Michael Donnelly, of Auckland. For services to karate.

Mr Peter Dennis Elliott, of Auckland. For services to the performing arts and baseball.

Professor Angela Rosina Farrow, of Wellington. For services to the arts, particularly theatre.

Dr Christine Margaret Foley, of Auckland. For services to victims of sexual assault.

Dr Janette Fay Irvine, of Rotorua. For services to women and women's health.

Mr Murray Campbell Lynch, of Wellington. For services to theatre.

Dr Timothy Michael Malloy, of Auckland. For services to health.

Dr Colin Douglas Meurk, of Christchurch. For services to ecological restoration.

The Right Reverend Te Kītohi Wiremu Pikaahu, of Paihia. For services to the Anglican Church and Māori.

Ms Brenda Pilott, of Wellington. For services to social and public service sectors.

Superintendent John Richard Price, OStJ, of Christchurch. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Joanna Ruth Randerson, of Wellington. For services to the performing arts.

Dr Geoffrey Wayne Rice, of Christchurch. For services to historical research and tertiary education.

Mr Victor John Rodger, of Wellington. For services to theatre and Pacific arts.

Mr Guy Winston Salmon, of Nelson. For services to the environment.

Mr Burton Ross Shipley, of Russell. For services to basketball.

Mr Roger Wilson Steele, of Paraparaumu. For services to the publishing industry and the arts.

Dr Gail Tewaru Tipa, of Dunedin. For services to Māori and environmental management.

Adjunct Associate Professor James Alan Tully, of Wellington. For services to journalism and education.

Ms Colleen Mary Upton, of Upper Hutt. For services to the plumbing and gasfitting industry and women.

Mr William Raymond Wallace, JP, of Lower Hutt. For services to local government and the community.

Mrs Chloe Angela Carol Wright, of Tauranga. For services to philanthropy, education and health.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Inspector Tamuera Aitama Aberahama, of Gisborne. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mrs Susan Veronica Anderson, JP, of Whanganui. For services to restorative justice.

Dr Lisa Shelley Argilla, of Dunedin. For services to animal welfare and conservation.

Professor Michael George Baker, of Wellington. For services to public health science.

Mrs Janet Elsie Barnes, JP, of Mount Maunganui. For services to local government and the community.

Ms Christina Joy Barton, of Wellington. For services to art history and curation.

Major David Thomas Bennett, of Lower Hutt. For services to the Salvation Army and the community.

Mr Mark Alexander Bowden, of New Plymouth. For services to education.

Ms Sheena Cameron, of Auckland. For services to education.

Ms Kendra Margaret Cocksedge, of Christchurch. For services to rugby.

Mrs Michelle Anne Crook, of Cambridge. For services to the community.

Ms Vanisa Dhiru, JP, of Wellington. For services to the community and gender rights.

Mr Edward John Edwards, of Auckland. For services to sustainable business and harness racing.

Mr Kenneth John Forrest, of Blenheim. For services to the electricity industry and business.

Mrs Prudence Anne Gooch, of Tauranga. For services to dance.

Dr Sally-Ann Harbison, of Auckland. For services to forensic science.

Professor Bronwyn Mary Hayward, of Christchurch. For services to political science, particularly sustainability, climate change and youth.

Ms Vicki Anne Heikell, of Porirua. For services to heritage preservation and Māori.

Professor Shaun Cameron Hendy, of Auckland. For services to science.

Ms Michele Rae Hine, of Auckland. For services to performing arts education.

Mr Keith Luke Ingram, JP, of Auckland. For services to the fishing and maritime industry.

Mr Dickson Stewart Jardine, of Queenstown. For services to philanthropy and conservation.

Mrs Jillian Frances Jardine, of Queenstown. For services to philanthropy and conservation.

Mrs Helen Susan Johnson, of Palmerston North. For services to Special Olympics and the community.

Mr Rodney Whitiora Jones, of Auckland. For services to economics and public health research.

Mr Samuel Edwin Isaac Judd, of Auckland. For services to the environment and sustainability education.

Dr Glenda Ruth Keam, of Auckland. For services to music and music education.

Mr James Edward Kebbell, of Otaki. For services to sustainable business and the community.

Mr James Kelly, of Dunedin. For services to the trade union movement.

Inspector Kieren William Kortegast, of Christchurch. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mrs Janet Lyn Lane, of Wellington. For services to tertiary education.

Mrs Josephina Henrica Maria Lelijveld, of Dunedin. For services to the Deaf community and education.

Mr Keith James Locke, of Auckland. For services to human rights advocacy.

Mr Donald William Mackenzie, of Christchurch. For services to athletics and the community.

Mr John McIntosh, of Hamilton. For services to people with disabilities.

Dr Jann Medlicott, of Tauranga. For services to philanthropy, the arts and radiology.

Ms Melissa Potocka Moon, of Wellington. For services to athletics and charitable causes.

Mr Christopher John Morrison, of Auckland. For services to sustainable business and Fair Trade.

Ms Janice Mildred Murphy, of Christchurch. For services to education and children with intellectual disabilities.

Mrs Katie Murray, QSM, of Kaitaia. For services to Māori and the community.

Dr James Wayne Ngata, of Tolaga Bay. For services to Māori and education.

Mr Paul Gerard Norris, of Te Anau. For services to the tourism industry and conservation.

Ms Denise Alexandra Ritchie, of Auckland. For services to the prevention of sexual violence and exploitation.

Mr Muipu La'avasa Sagaga, of Auckland. For services to boxing.

Serviceman M. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dr Gagrath Pradeep Singh, of Auckland. For services to health.

Mrs Pauline Kei Smith, of Riverton. For services to Pacific arts and the community.

Mr Michael John Sutton, of Hamilton. For services to education.

Mrs Moana Ngawaiata Tamaariki-Pohe, of Auckland. For services to Māori and conservation.

Dr Tasileta Teevale, of Dunedin. For services to Pacific education and public health research.

Mr William Trubridge, of Long Island, Bahamas. For services to freediving.

Reverend Tumama Vili, of Christchurch. For services to the Pacific community.

Mr Gary Lynnford Watts, of Christchurch. For services to mental health.

Ms Marion Wood, of Otaki. For services to sustainable business and the community.

Honorary

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following Honorary appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be an Honorary Dame Companion of the said Order:

Ms Suzanne Lee Snively, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to governance.

MNZM

To be Honorary Members of the said Order:

Professor Susan Pran Krumdieck, of Christchurch. For services to sustainability research and engineering.

Emeritus Professor Yoshihiro Sakata, of Kyoto, Japan. For services to New Zealand-Japan relations and rugby.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Order

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The Queen's Service Order:

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Francis Anthony Fanning, of Wellington. For services to the community.

Mr Jeffrey William Sanders, of Lower Hutt. For services to social service governance.

The Queen's Service Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mrs Gillian Mary Adshead, JP, of Auckland. For services to conservation.

Mr Kevin John Adshead, of Auckland. For services to conservation.

Mrs Robin Boldarin, JP, of Wellington. For services to the community and school sports.

Mr Michael Joseph Bourke, of Rangiwahia. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mr Daniel John Bowmar, of Kaiwaka. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mrs Yvonne Barbara Boyes, JP, of Ohope. For services to health, particularly nursing and cancer treatment.

Mr William Sydney Clement Burdett, of Ruatoria. For services to the community and local government.

Mrs Carol Winifred Charman, of Napier. For services to youth and people with intellectual disabilities.

Ms Sau Man Chow, of Auckland. For services to immigrant communities.

Mr Kerry Patrick Clarkin, JP, of Hamilton. For services to agriculture and the community.

Mr Lester Dean, of Invercargill. For services to the Pacific community.

Mr Michael Nevill Drake, of Taupo. For services to education and the community.

Mr Paul Duffy, of Edendale. For services to the community and local government.

Dr Anna Thornton Dyzel, of Hokitika. For services to the community and health.

Mrs Kathleen Mae Fenton, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mr Rowan Gray Edward Garrett, of Paeroa. For services to brass bands.

Mr Colin Franklin Gibbs, of Nelson. For services to agriculture and the community.

Mr Peter John Goodbehere, of Napier. For services to film.

Mr Joseph Sydney Ronald Robert Hughes, of Opotiki. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Ms Grace Sarina Hutton, of Wellington. For services to Pacific art and the community.

Mrs Angela Deirdre Keenan, of Hokitika. For services to sport, particularly netball.

Ms Arohanui Haumihiata Lawrence, of Hastings. For services to Māori and sustainable food production.

Reverend Falkland Gary Fereti Liuvaie, of Porirua. For services to the Niue community.

Dr Judith Roberta Lowes, of Tauranga. For services to women and roller sports.

Mrs Elizabeth Patricia Norton, of Temuka. For services to the community.

Mr Stuart Keith Paterson, of Ranfurly. For services to the community.

Mr James George Powdrill, of Kaikohe. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mr Neil Lawrence Pugh, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Hokikau Kataraina Purcell, of Hamilton. For services to seniors and Māori.

Mr Lasalo Owen Purcell, of Hamilton. For services to seniors and Māori.

Mrs Isobel Ransfield, of Otaki. For services to Māori .

Mrs Frances Joan Rawling, of Dunedin. For services to heritage rose preservation.

Mr Maxwell Thomas Robins, of Auckland. For services to healthcare and seniors.

Mr Kevin Stechman, of Westport. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Reverend Alison Jean Stewart, of Marton. For services to choral music.

Ms Marthalina Mii Taru, of Wellington. For services to netball and the Pacific community.

Mr Bruce Herbert Thompson, of Ohakune. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mrs Julia Mary Truesdale, of Wellington. For services to netball and education.

Ms Malia Nive Venning, of Upper Hutt. For services to the Tokelau community and netball.

Ms Theresia Selina Weir, of Auckland. For services to people with disabilities.

Ms Janet Mary Wilson, of Ashhurst. For services to wildlife conservation.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following award of The New Zealand Antarctic Medal:

NZAM

Mr Eugene Brian Fitzgerald, of Nelson. For services to Antarctic exploration and heritage.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The Queen has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following award of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Servicewoman D. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2020.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

