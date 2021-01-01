Waikeria Prison Riot Must Be Investigated
Friday, 1 January 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
A full investigation must be undertaken into how the
Waikeria Prison riot started and has been allowed to
continue so long, National’s Corrections spokesperson
Simeon Brown says.
“Waikeria Prison has suffered
significant damage from this riot, which has forced
Corrections to move hundreds of prisoners around the country
to keep them safe.
“An independent investigation
must be undertaken into how this riot started and whether
the response to it has been adequate.
“Corrections
Minister Kelvin Davis needs to show some leadership. He
should visit Waikeria Prison to make sure those trying to
resolve this situation have all the support they
need.
“It is hard to believe this riot has been
allowed to continue for four days. Control of the prison
must be regained swiftly to prevent any further
damage.
“I want to send my appreciation to all the
Corrections staff and emergency service personnel involved
in responding to the riot. Their wellbeing is critical in
these difficult
situations.”
