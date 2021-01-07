Statement From The Prime Minister On US Protests
Thursday, 7 January 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
“Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s
happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of
friends in the US - what is happening is
wrong.
Democracy - the right of people to
exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that
decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a
mob.
Our thoughts are with everyone who is as
devastated as we are by the events of today.
I
have no doubt democracy will
prevail.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
