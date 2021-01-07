Statement From The Prime Minister On US Protests

“Like so many others, I’ve been watching what’s happening in the United States. I share the sentiment of friends in the US - what is happening is wrong.

Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob.

Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today.

I have no doubt democracy will prevail.”

