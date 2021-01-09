Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

19 Projects Will Clean Up And Protect Waterways

Saturday, 9 January 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

  • $36 million of Government funding alongside councils and others for 19 projects
  • Investment will clean up and protect waterways and create local jobs
  • Boots on the ground expected in Q2 of 2021
  • Funding part of the Jobs for Nature policy package

A package of 19 projects will help clean up and protect waterways and create local jobs, Environment Minister David Parker announced today.

The projects have been awarded $36 million of Government funding. Together with council and other contributions, the package will see more than $70 million invested in improving Aotearoa’s freshwater.

“From the high-country slopes in Canterbury to sensitive wetlands in the Nelson region, rivers in Northland, Taranaki, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Otago – this funding will help our freshwater systems right across the country,” David Parker said.

Te Mana o Te Wai, the guiding principle of the recently-released Essential Freshwater reforms, means protecting the life-supporting capacity of freshwater. It gives priority to the health of freshwater, then the needs of people and then commercial uses.

“The funding will support councils and landowners to implement the new freshwater regulations and give effect to Te Mana o Te Wai by supporting stock exclusion, fish passage remediation, the development and implementation of freshwater farm plans and sediment control activities like riparian planting,” David Parker said.

Across the 19 projects, up to 413 jobs (FTEs) are expected to be created over the next five years.

The funding comes from the Freshwater Improvement fund, which is part of the Government’s $1.245 billion Jobs for Nature package that aims to create significant environmental benefits and employ thousands in our regions to help accelerate the recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

“With over 100 other Jobs for Nature funded projects already announced, and more than 800 jobs created so far, this programme is having a swift and powerful impact on our regions and the environment. The projects announced today will build on the great work already happening across New Zealand.”

Funding deeds will be negotiated with the successful recipients following today’s announcement, with boots on the ground expected in the second quarter of 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Washington Riot And The Georgia Results

Hong Kong and Washington DC. On the same morning, the tyrants in power in Beijing and their counterpart in the White House have shown how they refuse to accept the legitimacy of any different points of view, and the prospect of losing power.

The scenes at the Capitol building have been unbelievable. After days of warning that the protesters were massing and likely to be violent, and with President Donald Trump urging them on… More>>

 

Waikeria Prison Riot: Waikeria 16 Have Surrendered - Maori Party

At approximately midday today, the 16 of Waikeria surrendered, escorted out by Rawiri Waititi, MP for Waiariki and Co-Leader of the Māori Party... More>>

ALSO:

New Year's Honours: PM Congratulates Recipients

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister MP for Mt Albert PĀNUI PĀPĀHO MEDIA STATEMENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has added her warm congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to their communities and the country in the New ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:


National: Polluted Auckland Beaches Should Be Investigated

The ongoing polluted state of Auckland’s beaches is unacceptable and should be formally investigated by Parliament, National’s Environment spokesperson Scott Simpson says. “It’s an appalling state of affairs that has only got worse in ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 