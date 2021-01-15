Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT’s Gang Gun Solution Deserves Govt Support

Friday, 15 January 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“News today that Canterbury Police have been ordered to carry firearms for the second time in a fortnight amid fears of armed gang retaliation is further evidence of why ACT’s approach to tackling gangs and their firearms deserves greater attention,” says ACT Firearms Law Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“We’re seeing gang-related firearms incidents on a weekly basis now, including criminals and gangs shooting at our frontline police officers.

“Just this week a loaded sawn-off shotgun was recovered in a gang-related incident in Wellington.

“The Government should pick up ACT’s proposal to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 so that if Police find illegal firearms at an unlawful, gang-run operation their assets can be seized.

“The bar is way too low at present and gangs are thumbing their noses at Police with impunity and putting the public at risk.

“ACT’s proposal would hit gangs where it hurts.

“Labour does not appear to have a serious plan to deal with growing gun violence perpetrated by gangs and I urge them to take ACT’s policy seriously.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Women Are Suffering The Most From The Covid Economic Recession

Both here and abroad, the Covid-19 economic recession has been disastrous for women workers and their families. In November, young women below 30 in particular were feeling the consequences:

Of concern is the sustained deterioration in youth employment, particularly for females, with a -4.3% pa drop in filled jobs for females aged below 30, and a 3.9%pa drop for males aged below 30....More>>

 

A New Year: No politicians at Rātana in 2021

Annual celebrations at Rātana pā will be different this year, amid a decision to hold an internal hui for church adherents only… More>>

ALSO:

Covid: Border Exception for 1000 International Students

The Government has approved an exception class for 1000 international tertiary students, degree level and above, who began their study in New Zealand but were caught offshore when border restrictions began....More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 