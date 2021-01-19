Government Shamed Into Action

“Opposition pressure to improve the timeliness of Covid 19 vaccine deliveries is working,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Today’s revelation from Covid 19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins that the Government is desperately trying to get its hands on vaccines ahead of schedule to inoculate at-risk border and MIQ workers is proof the pressure is getting to them.

“ACT has been saying for weeks that it’s not good enough for New Zealand to sit back and wait until the second quarter to get vaccinations underway.

“More than 50 countries have already received vaccines and they’re inoculating their populations at a rate of 2.3 million doses a day.

“ACT hopes the latest negotiations to urgently get vaccines on our shores and into the arms of those most at risk are more fruitful than efforts to date.

“They need to be if we’re to reduce the chances of another costly lockdown caused by the virulent new strains of the virus getting into the community.”

© Scoop Media

